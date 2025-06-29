SPORTS Minister Elvis Nkandu has reaffirmed government’s commitment to supporting platforms that promote active lifestyles and inclusive health across Zambia, especially among the youth. Speaking through his Permanent Secretary Kangwa Chileshe at the inaugural TotalEnergies Marathon held in Lusaka yesterday, Nkandu emphasised the importance of integrating physical activity into everyday life. “Under the leadership of the Republican President Hakainde Hichilema, through my ministry we fully support platforms that promote active and inclusive health, especially among our young people. This marathon is a reminder that health and productivity begin with motion,” Nkandu said. The Minister applauded TotalEnergies for not only organising a successful, high-impact event but also for their long-standing dedication to sports development and youth empowerment initiatives in Zambia. “This...