IN a major squad overhaul aimed at reviving its title ambitions, Zanaco Football Club has unveiled eight new signings ahead of the 2025/2026 MTN Super League season, which kicks off on August 16. The ambitious transfer move is part of coach Mumamba Numba’s rebuilding process as the Bankers seek to bounce back from a disappointing campaign last season. The new arrivals are expected to bring balance, depth, and competition across key positions in the squad. Among the headline acquisitions is promising shot-stopper Francis Mwansa, who joins the Bankers on a free transfer from Green Buffaloes. Mwansa, who has penned a three-year deal, is seen as a key figure to bring stability at the back. Joining Mwansa is midfielder Ian Sindayi,...