ZAMBIA Army Commander, Lieutenant General Geoffrey Zyeele has directed newly appointed Green Buffaloes coach Aggrey Chiyangi to treat winning as a non-negotiable priority and to deliver results befitting a club backed by the army. Speaking during the unveiling ceremony held at Arakan Barracks, where Chiyangi signed a two-year contract, Zyeele said the Army expects value for the resources it commits to football. “The only option that you have is winning so take it seriously. Take it extremely seriously,” Zyeele said. “We don’t have too much money to throw around, but the little that we have must be used to achieve great results.” Zyeele noted that Green Buffaloes FC is a vital component of the military institution and as such, must...