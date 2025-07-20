BETWAY Zambia has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to sports development and customer engagement following the successful completion of the inaugural Aviator Legends Tournament. The tournament saw a 25-year-old businessman from Chongwe, Joseph Zimba, walk away with ZMK950,000, the biggest single payout in an Aviator tournament in Zambia to date. Speaking after the grand finale of the month-long tournament, held on Friday night in Lusaka, Betway Country Manager Golden Ngandu said the competition was a game-changer in Zambia’s digital gaming and entertainment landscape, adding that the company remains committed to uplifting sports and supporting talent across different disciplines in Zambia. “As a brand, we don’t just sponsor football. We’re into sports development. There are different disciplines that we sponsor across the...