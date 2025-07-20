KABWE Warriors Football Club has confirmed the signing of Nigerian striker Quadri Kola from Forest Rangers ahead of the 2025/26 Zambia Super League season. Kola, who brings with him a wealth of experience and attacking flair, has penned a one-year permanent deal with the five-time Zambian champions as they continue to strengthen their squad in preparation for the upcoming campaign. Alongside Kola, Kabwe Warriors have also bolstered their defence with the addition of defender Issah Kazembe, who joins on a one-year loan from midlands giants ZANACO FC. In a major move focused on long-term development, the Magnificent People’s Team announced the acquisition of promising winger George Naluli from Central Province Division One outfit Fringilla Football Club. Naluli, who has signed...