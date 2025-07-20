Nora Hauptle, coach of Zambia during the 2024 Womens Africa Cup of Nations Quarterfinal match between Nigeria and Zambia in Larbi Zaouli Stadium on the 18 July 2025 ©Weam MostafaBackpagePix

COPPER Queens head coach Nora Hauptle has admitted that ten matches at the helm of the national team have not been enough to transform Zambia into a team capable of challenging African giants like Nigeria. Speaking during a post-match press conference following Zambia’s humbling 5-0 defeat to the Super Falcons in the quarterfinals of the 2024 TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), Häuptle pointed to a lack of depth and international experience in the Zambian squad as key factors in the heavy loss. Despite the defeat, Häuptle remains optimistic about the Copper Queens’ future, emphasizing that the team is still growing and can become a force to reckon with in African women’s football. “The evolution is visible. But...