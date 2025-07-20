ZAMBIA National Women’s Team captain Barbra Banda has issued a heartfelt apology to the nation following the Copper Queens’ quarterfinal exit from the ongoing 2024 TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco. Zambia’s dream of winning a maiden WAFCON title was crushed after suffering a painful 5-0 defeat at the hands of nine-time champions Nigeria in a one-sided quarterfinal clash played on Friday night at Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca. Reflecting on the disappointing result, Banda expressed deep regret on behalf of the team and acknowledged the support of Zambians who had rallied behind the Copper Queens throughout the tournament. “To the people of Zambia, we want to start by saying how deeply sorry we are for...