YOUTH, Sport and Arts Minister Elvis Nkandu has hailed Airumi New Energy Zambia’s generous contribution of 500 footballs worth over K300,000. Nkandu described the gesture as a game-changing moment for grassroots sport development in Zambia. Speaking during the official handover ceremony held at National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ) and witnessed by Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo, and the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ), Nkandu said the donation would go a long way in supplementing government’s efforts to develop sports especially in the rural parts of Zambia. “This act of generosity speaks volumes about the company’s values and its dedication to building not just an economically empowered Zambia, but one that thrives socially and culturally as well. This donation goes beyond...