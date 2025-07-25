SPEAKER of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti, has urged the National Assembly Women’s Football Club to remain focused, dedicated, and disciplined as they prepare for life in the Zambia Premier League (ZPL) Women’s Super League. Speaking at a special handover ceremony held at Parliament Buildings, where she donated a full set of football equipment through the Nelly Mutti Foundation, Speaker Mutti encouraged the players to work hard and maintain their newly earned place in the country’s top-tier women’s league. “This success showcases your passion and desire to be champions. I wish to congratulate the National Assembly Women for finishing top of the league during the 2024/25 National League, thereby winning promotion to the Women’s Super League for the second time....