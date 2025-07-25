WITH less than two weeks before the 2025 TotalEnergies Championship of African Nation (CHAN) kicks off, Chipolopolo players say confidence, belief, and hard work will be crucial if Zambia is to go beyond the group stage and contend for the continental title. The team, which regrouped in Lusaka earlier this week, has begun full training ahead of its trip to East Africa for a pre-tournament camp. Head coach Avram Grant earlier named a 32-man provisional squad that blends experienced campaigners and promising young talent to challenge for honours in the 8th edition of CHAN, a tournament exclusively reserved for players who feature in their domestic leagues. Midfielder Prince Mumba, who will be making his CHAN debut, said the players are...