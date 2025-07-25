THE Zambia Athletics (ZA) has struck a major milestone in its quest to nurture the next generation of athletic champions, announcing a strategic partnership with Kansanshi Mine and First Quantum Minerals (FQM) to support the nationwide “Catch Them Young, Zambia Athletics Talent Search” programme. The initiative, aimed at identifying and grooming athletic talent from under-13 level to senior categories, has now received a significant boost through the involvement of the private sector, particularly focusing on athletes from North Western Province. ZA General Secretary Teddy Shimishi confirmed the development in a statement, describing the partnership as “a vote of confidence in what Zambia Athletics stands for and what it strives to become.” “This partnership reflects a powerful alignment between Zambia Athletics’...