CHIPOLOPOLO Assistant Coach Moses Sichone says the team is taking the CHAN tournament seriously and that they want to be the first Zambian team to win the trophy. Speaking after a training session Sichone said the competition in the squad was stiff as some players who will do well in the competition might be picked in the AFCON. “So far so good we have seen a lot of improvement. It is not easy, we are aware that the guys have just come back from the preparations but we are positive. The competition is there, ever since we started training we had to tell the guys that it is not an obvious thing everyone has to fight for the position. Like...