THE Zambia National Service has suspended Olympian Sergeant Rhodah Njobvu with immediate effect following the production and circulation of obscene and indecent video. Recently an explicit video involving Njobvu and her national teammate Lumeka Katundu, which went viral on social media. In a statement ZNS Chief Public Relations and Liaison Brigadier General Mable Mulenga Nyone said the suspension is to pave way for police investigations and the subsequent prosecution of the case. “The Zambia National Service (NS) wishes to inform the public that Sergeant Njobvu Rhodah has with immediate effect been suspended from duty, following the production and circulation of an obscene and indecent video in which she featured. The suspension is to pave way for Police investigations and the...