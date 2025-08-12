Chipolopolo coach Avram Grant says his side showed significant improvement in their 2-1 loss to Angola on Sunday evening, but rued missed chances that proved costly. Grant noted that Zambia created at least six clear scoring opportunities, converting only once, before individual mistakes allowed Angola to overturn the lead. “I think this game we played much better than the first game. We created six clear chances as I saw. We scored one, I think this says a lot about the game,” Grant said. “Then we were winning 1-0 and a few individual mistakes cost us. But the players tried their best today. They gave a lot of effort, and this is football, when you miss so many chances, it costs...