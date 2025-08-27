Zambian champions Matero Magic will be hoping to replicate last year’s success when they return to Lilongwe this weekend for the Brave Hearts International Basketball Challenge, where they will be joined by Munali Suns, Matero Warriors, and NAPSA Breeze. Magic stunned hosts Brave Hearts 67–51 in the 2024 men’s final to lift the title and enter this year’s competition as defending champions. Magic coach David Musonda confirmed participation and emphasised his club’s legacy. “This weekend, we are heading into the Malawi tournament, where we are the defending champions. We’ve lifted the trophy in the first and third editions already, making us the most successful team in the tournament’s history. Our focus is on maintaining that winning culture, combining experience from...