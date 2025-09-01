Left: Munali Suns crowned champions of the Brave Hearts International Basketball Challenge. Top right: NAPSA Breeze crowned 3rd place bronze. Bottom right: Matero Magic crowned 3rd place bronze after the Brave Hearts International Basketball Challenge in Malawi on Saturday 30th August 2025. Pictures by Zambia Basketball Showcase

MUNALI Suns have been crowned champions of the 2025 Brave Hearts International Basketball Challenge (BIBC) after defeating hosts Bravehearts men 65-56 in a tense final played at the ABC Blue Gym in Lilongwe on Saturday. The Suns, who had earlier beaten Matero Warriors 63-59 in a heated all-Zambian semifinal, outclassed Bravehearts and kept composure to overcome the home side and lift the prestigious regional crown. Speaking after the win, Suns head coach Conrad Musonda told Goal Diggers that the victory was historic for the club and a reward for the team’s hard work. “Winning the BIBC Championship is a massive achievement for Munali Suns, and it’s amazing to see the team’s hard work paying off. This trophy is a testament...