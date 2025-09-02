KANSANSHI Dynamos have completed the signing of Malawian forward Francisco Madinga on a two-year contract as a free agent. The move is expected to boost the Mabanga Boys’ attacking options ahead of the 2025/26 MTN Super League season. Madinga, who is capable of playing on both wings and in a supporting striker role, last turned out for Malawian top-flight side Mighty Wanderers and previously had a spell with Georgian outfit FC Dila Gori where he featured in more than 50 matches and scored five goals between 2020 and 2022. He also had a stint with Botswana champions Jwaneng Galaxy before returning to Wanderers in 2023. The 25-year-old, capped by Malawi at senior level, was part of the Flames squad that...