ZESCO Managing Director Justin Loongo has commended Zesco Ndola Girls Football Club for capturing silver medals at the COSAFA Women’s Championship.

In their debut appearance, the Zambian champions stunned the continent by reaching the final, only to fall narrowly 4–3 on penalties to Botswana’s Gaborone United Ladies after a dramatic 1–1 draw in regulation time and 30 minutes of extra time.

Speaking during a press briefing, Monday, Loongo said the achievement reflected the tangible impact of strategic corporate investment in sport.

“On behalf of the entire ZESCO family, I extend our sincere congratulations to ZESCO Ndola Girls Football Club on this outstanding achievement. Your remarkable journey and well-earned victory have brought immense pride not only to our organization, but to the nation at large. To the club management, coaching staff, the media, and all distinguished guests present here today, thank you for joining us to celebrate this historic milestone,” he said.

“When ZESCO took the step to become the sponsor of this exceptional team, it was more than a corporate social responsibility – it was a commitment to unlocking potential, empowering women, and supporting the growth of Zambian sport. Today’s silver medal is a strong validation of that commitment. It demonstrates that with the right resources, vision, and support, our athletes can excel at the highest levels of competition. This achievement reflects the tangible impact of strategic corporate investment in sport”.

He said the medal was a source of national pride.

“But beyond the field of play, your success carries even greater significance. This medal is not only a symbol of determination and perseverance; it is a source of national pride. You have inspired countless young women across Zambia, showing them that with resilience and dedication, their aspirations are achievable. By placing Zambian women’s football firmly on the continental stage, you have created a legacy that will inspire generations to come. As ZESCO, our support remains steadfast. This milestone marks not an end, but the beginning of an even greater journey. We will continue to stand with you as you grow, develop, and reach for new heights of success,” said Loongo.

And Club Chairperson Patricia Musiya thanked the fans for their continued support to the club.

“To our incredible team, the ZESCO Ndola Girls, I stand before you today with immense pride and deep gratitude. First and foremost, thank you. To our dedicated players—you have given your all on the pitch and shown us the true meaning of resilience. To our coaching staff – your tireless work, discipline, and leadership have shaped this team into champions. To our sponsor, ZESCO – thank you for your unwavering belief in us and for providing the foundation that has made this journey possible. And to our fans – your energy, passion, and loyalty have been the heartbeat of this team,” she said.

She said the club’s story on the continental stage had just begun further assuring more triumphs.

“This season will forever be remembered as historic. For the first time, we claimed the Zambian domestic league title—and we did it unbeaten. In our debut at the COSAFA Women’s Champions League, we reached the final and proudly brought home a silver medal. These accomplishments are not just victories; they are a reflection of the unity, discipline, and hard work that define our culture as a club. This team is more than a group of players – it is a family, bound by a shared vision and determination,” said Masiya.

“But let me be clear – this silver medal is not the end of our journey. It is a stepping stone, a reminder of what we are capable of, and an inspiration to aim even higher. Our story on the continental stage has only just begun, and we are determined to write new chapters filled with even greater triumphs”.

Meanwhile, Team Captain Avell Chitundu attributed the team success to great teamwork and family like bond.

Zesco Ndola Girls got the fair play award as they didn’t get any card during the tournament and was the most disciplined team.