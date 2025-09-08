MIXED Martial Arts (MMA) Zambia has unveiled the 11-member national team that will represent the country at the 2025 IMMAF World Championships set for Tbilisi, Georgia, from September 27 to October 4. The announcement follows Zambia’s medal-winning performance at the recent Africa Championships where the country bagged one gold, two silver, and two bronze medals. Officials say the roster combines automatic qualifiers from the continental tournament and athletes selected on merit to give the country a competitive edge at the global stage. The team will be led by women’s flyweight star Miracle Chipito, who clinched gold at the Africa Championships and is currently ranked number one in the world in her division. Also making the list is Gilbert Ndlovu, a...