MMA Zambia has appealed for urgent financial support to enable a 11 man national team to participate in the 2025 IMMAF World Championships set for Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The tournament is scheduled for September 27 to October 2. The appeal comes after Zambia delivered a historic performance at the recently concluded Africa Championships, where six athletes secured five medals despite limited funding. The team won one gold, two silver, and two bronze medals, with Miracle Chipito making history by becoming Africa’s women’s flyweight champion and earning an automatic qualification to the World Championships. Initially, MMA Zambia had planned to send 25 athletes, including the country’s first juniors, but logistical challenges and reduced government backing saw the delegation reduced drastically. According to...