ZAMBIA U17 national team assistant coach Francis Kombe says the Junior Chipolopolo are determined to kick off their 2025 COSAFA U17 Championship campaign with a win as they face regional arch-rivals South Africa in today’s Group B opener at Ngoni Stadium in Harare. The defending champions are looking to make a strong start in their quest to retain the COSAFA title and secure one of the three coveted qualification spots for the 2026 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations in Morocco. The continental tournament will serve as a gateway to the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar, where Africa has been allocated 10 slots due to the tournament’s expansion to 48 nations. Kombe, who expressed confidence in the team’s readiness,...