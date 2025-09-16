ZAMBIA U-17 first assistant coach Lameck Banda says his side is determined to record at least one victory before exiting the ongoing COSAFA U-17 Championship, as they take on Madagascar in their final Group B fixture tomorrow. The junior Chipolopolo have endured a difficult campaign, suffering a 4-0 defeat to South Africa in their opening match before going down 2-1 to Malawi despite taking an early lead through Albert Kunda. Those back-to-back losses confirmed Zambia’s elimination from the competition and ended their hopes of qualifying for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON). Banda said although qualification was no longer possible, it was important for the players to approach the encounter with seriousness. “It’s a game that we need to...