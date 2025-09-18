THE Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts has committed full support towards Zambia’s participation at the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) World Championships scheduled for later this month in Tbilisi, Georgia. The package will cover 12 athletes, three coaches, two ministerial representatives, and two journalists, with costs for flights, accommodation, registration fees, and nutrition fully secured. Ministry Permanent Secretary Kangwa Chileshe said government’s commitment reflects President Hakainde Hichilema’s keen interest in the growth of martial arts. “Glad to have you in this office. I’m sure you’re aware His Excellency the President is a martial artist himself, and keen to know what’s happening in the martial arts world in the country,” Chileshe said. He assured the delegation that the Ministry...