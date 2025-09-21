ZANACO Football Club and the wider Zambian football community came together in an emotional and heartfelt ceremony to bid farewell to a sensational goalkeeper and club legend, Racha Kola, who retired after an illustrious 22-year career with Zanaco FC. The farewell ceremony held at ZANACO Bank Headquarters in Lusaka followed Kola’s final match against Red Arrows, a game that was less about competition and more about celebration. Fans, players, and dignitaries gathered to pay tribute to a man whose name has become synonymous with loyalty, leadership, and football excellence. While the bank presented Kola with a K30000 as a token of appreciation, the club presented him with a framed Zanaco FC jersey with autographs from Zanaco FC players and coaches....