Outgoing Mixed Martial Arts Zambia (MMAZ) president Benjamin Bush (l) congratulating newly elected MMA Zambia president Henry Shoko after the election result announcement during the MMA Zambia annual general meeting in Lusaka at NASDEC on Sunday 12th October 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

MIXED Martial Arts (MMA) Zambia has ushered in new leadership following a landslide victory by Henry Shoko, who defeated Alpha Kafumbwe by 53 votes to nine, with one spoiled ballot, during the federation’s elective Annual General Meeting held on Saturday. In a statement released after the elections, MMA Zambia said Shoko’s victory “reflects the strong confidence that the membership has placed in his leadership, integrity, and vision for the continued growth of Mixed Martial Arts in Zambia.” The federation described the election as transparent and orderly, noting that the outcome represents the collective will of the MMA community. Outgoing president Benjamin Bush, who opted not to seek re-election, gave an emotional farewell speech highlighting the federation’s journey since its founding...