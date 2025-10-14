GOVERNMENT has suspended financial support to the men’s national football team following a poor run of form. In a letter dated 13th October, 2025 and addressed to FAZ General Secretary, Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts Permanent Secretary Kangwa Chileshe stated that government wanted to find out what measures were being put in place to address the current poor performances from the Chipolopolo. “The Ministry is writing to express its concerning regarding the continued poor run of results recorded by the senior men’s national football team in recent international engagements. As a key stakeholder in the development of football in the country, we believe it is essential to understand funding in the face of these disappointing performances. Despite the current...