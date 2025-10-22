FAZ has expressed deep sorrow following the passing of former national team striker Simon “Kaodi” Kaushi. Kaushi, who died in the early hours of yesterday in Kitwe, is remembered for being one of the country’s football greats and a member of the historic 1974 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) runners-up squad. In a statement issued by FAZ Head of Media and Communications, FAZ president Keith Mweemba described the late Kaushi as a “legend who left an indelible mark on the Zambian game.” “On behalf of my executive and the entire football community, I wish to convey my deepest condolences to the Kaushi family on the death of one of the greats of our game,” Mweemba stated. He noted that Kaushi...