THE Copper Queens are confident ahead of their crucial 2026 Morocco Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier against Namibia set for today at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto, South Africa. With a place at next year’s WAFCON and a potential pathway to the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup at stake, the Copper Queens are leaving nothing to chance as they prepare for what promises to be a tough contest. Copper Queens coach Norah Hauptle is confident she has a team that can claim the needed result against Namibia. “Basically on paper we have better players than Namibia but we need to prove it. We need to go back to our values. As Copper Queens, what defines us is the love,...