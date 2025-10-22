RABAT, MOROCCO - OCTOBER 19: Players of Zambia warm up prior to the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Morocco 2025 Group F between Zambia and Paraguay at Football Academy Mohammed VI on October 19, 2025 in Rabat, Morocco. (Photo by Joern Pollex - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

AFTER starting their Morocco 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup campaign with a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Paraguay, the Copper Princesses will be out to redeem themselves when they face Japan in their crucial second Group F fixture scheduled for today. With kickoff set for 18:00 CAT, the must-win encounter promises fireworks as both teams enter the contest with similar ambitions of setting maximum points. Zambia will fight to keep their qualification hopes alive while Japan will aim to secure early progression to the knockout stage after opening their campaign with an emphatic 3-0 victory over New Zealand. For the Copper Princesses, the stakes couldn’t be higher having shown flashes of brilliance in their opening game. The Carol Kanyemba tutored...