BESTON Chambeshi-tutored Konkola Blades bounced back to winning ways with an impressive 2-0 victory over Green Buffaloes in a Week-9 MTN Super League fixture played at Konkola Stadium in Chililabombwe. Blades, who went into the tie on the back of two straight defeats to Sensational Zanaco FC and Kabwe Warriors, showed renewed confidence and determination as they dominated proceedings especially in the first half. Ghanaian forward Glenn Afful opened the scoring for the hosts in the 37th minute, finishing off a well-worked move to give Blades a deserved lead. Golden Zansi then doubled the advantage just two minutes into the second half, sealing all three points for the Chililabombwe outfit. The vital win lifted Konkola Blades to ninth position on...