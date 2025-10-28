FAZ president Keith Mweemba says the Copper Queens should aim to win the WAFCON in 2026. Speaking to the Copper Queens who sealed qualification for the 2026 Morocco Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after thrashing Namibia 3-0 in the return leg, Mweemba said the team should not be satisfied with mere qualification. “The coach, congratulations. The team showed good fighting spirit. You didn’t underrate [your opponents]; I think the message was clear, you never win a game of football before you play it. We should not be content or satisfied with mere qualification. I think, with great respect to our opponents, we are above, so let us see how we can prepare going forward. It would be very nice...