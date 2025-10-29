RABAT, MOROCCO - OCTOBER 19: Players of Zambia warm up prior to the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Morocco 2025 Group F between Zambia and Paraguay at Football Academy Mohammed VI on October 19, 2025 in Rabat, Morocco. (Photo by Joern Pollex - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

THE Zambia U-17 women’s national team will today be in action against Canada at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco. The Copper Princesses sealed a historic qualification to the knockout stage after thrashing New Zealand 4-0 in their final Group F fixture on Saturday night. The result ensured Zambia advanced as one of the four best third-placed teams, alongside Nigeria, Morocco, and the Netherlands. Speaking to FAZ Media, team coach Carol Kanyemba said she was hopeful that the Copper Princesses would exploit Canada’s weaknesses. “We had three days of recovery and regeneration. The game against New Zealand was very intense, the girls gave it their all, so we had a light training session on the first day of...