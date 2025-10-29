ZAMBIA U-17 head coach Dennis Makinka has expressed satisfaction with the performance of his team after they beat Mexico 3-1 in a thrilling preparatory friendly match. The match was played at Al Hamriya Cultural and Sports Center in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Mexico’s Gael Garcia scored first after 25 minutes, but this awakened the Junior Chipolopolo, who were rewarded when Kelvin Chipelu was brought down in the box, winning a penalty that Abel Salim Nyirongo converted. Zambia took the lead in the 88th minute when Jonathan Kalimina scored to make it 2-1, before Robert “Sugar” Banda sealed the victory in stoppage time with a third goal. Commenting on the game, Makinka praised his team’s performance. “When we started the game,...