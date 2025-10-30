THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has announced a mutual separation with Chipolopolo head coach Avram Grant, bringing an end to his tenure that began in December 2022. Grant, who guided Zambia to back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifications, leaves after nearly three years at the helm of the men’s national team. In a statement issued yesterday, FAZ Head of Media and Communications Nkweto Tembwe said the decision followed an agreement between the two parties to “chart a new way forward” for the national team. “The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) wishes to inform its members and stakeholders that it has mutually separated with Chipolopolo coach Avram Grant. FAZ general secretary Machacha Shepande says both parties agreed to mutually...