KISASA have been crowned champions of the 2026 FQM Trident Interschools Independence Championship after beating Mukonzhi in the primary school final and Kankonzhi Day in the secondary school final. Kisasa completed the double with nine goals in Saturday’s finals, thrashing Mukonzhi 6-1 in the primary final before sealing it with a 3-0 bashing of Kankonzhi Day in the secondary final. Bwalya Kapambe led the Primary School charge with a first-half hat-trick as Kisasa produced a clinical display to take control of the final. Elijah Kuliye, Robert Kangungu and Collins Dimbamuntu were all on the scoresheet, while Harrison Keshi netted a consolation for Mukonzhi. Mukonzhi’s task was made even harder after they were reduced to 10 men. Kisasa primary school coach...