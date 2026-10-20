ZAMBIAN mixed martial artist Ken Sekeletu has retained his featherweight title after stopping Christopher Reyes with Technical Knock Out (TKO) in the third round at Fight 2 One 12 in Tenerife, Spain, on Saturday. Sekeletu dominated the contest, pinning Reyes back against the cage after unleashing a body shot and a barrage of punches and elbows to the face before taking the fight to the ground. Even with Reyes on his back, Sekeletu continued landing punches from the top position, leaving his opponent unable to recover before the referee intervened to stop the contest at 1 minute 42 seconds of the third round. The victory adds to Sekeletu’s growing record, having also stopped Argentina’s Lucas Codutti by technical knockout in...