ZAMBIA Under-17 women’s national team coach Carol Kanyemba has urged the Copper Princesses to show greater mental resilience and self-belief after opening their 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup campaign with a 5-0 defeat to Japan in Morocco.. Kanyemba says the players’ fear of making decisions and poor positioning contributed to the heavy loss to the Asian side, insisting Zambia can still recover with two Group D matches remaining. The Copper Princesses were overwhelmed by a well-drilled Japan side at the Mohammed VI Football Complex, conceding twice inside the opening 13 minutes before shipping three more goals in the second half. “Most of our girls were 15, and the fear of decision-making and positioning really affected us. They are good...