RED Arrows head coach Chisi Mbewe says his side is bracing for an all-out approach from Kaizer Chiefs when they meet in the second leg of their CAF Confederation Cup second-round tie in Durban, South Africa. Arrows, who are targeting a historic place in the CAF Confederation Cup group stage, will face Chiefs on Friday. The Airmen departed yesterday on a South African Airways flight, carrying a 1-0 advantage from the first leg played at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Saturday. Speaking before departure, Mbewe expressed satisfaction with the team’s preparations and revealed the difficulty in selecting the travelling squad. He noted that his team has been tightening the screws to brace for whatever Amakhosi throw their way. “So far, so...