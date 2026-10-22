THE Zambia U15 Boys National Team has travelled to Baku, Azerbaijan, ahead of the inaugural FIFA U15 World Cup and Festival 2026, which runs from October 24 to 31. The tournament will feature an unprecedented 189 teams from six confederations, all directly placed into the qualification stage across 32 groups. Matches will be played in an 8v8 format, consisting of two 20-minute halves with a five-minute half-time interval. Teams are permitted a maximum of 14 players and six officials, with a mandatory inclusion of at least two goalkeepers. Head coach Brian Kunsanama has travelled with a 13-member squad for the tournament, which will be played in an eight-a-side format. Explaining why he selected a small squad size, Kunsanama noted that...