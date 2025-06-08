When I was growing up in Lusaka, winter had a rhythm. You’d pull out the thick blanket your mum bought in Kamwala, warm yourself with a steaming cup of chai or munkoyo, and the air would carry that unmistakable dry chill. It was predictable. You knew how to dress, what to eat, how to prepare. Now? It feels like the weather doesn’t send memos anymore.

This year, we had rain in May. Then nothing. Then an icy wind swept in suddenly. One day it’s light cottons, the next it’s nose-dripping cold. And through it all, ZESCO is ZESCOing.

Families across Zambia are feeling it. Fridges stop working, leaving food to go off. There’s no hot water. No microwave. Geysers don’t switch on. Many homes don’t have backup power or solar, so even boiling water becomes a mini mission. It’s not just about being cold, it’s about the knock-on effects on our immunity, energy, and peace of mind.

In this new kind of winter where temperatures feel more erratic and the comforts we once relied on (like power) can’t be counted on our approach to wellness has to change too.

Let’s start with food. It’s easy, when it’s cold, to just grab what’s fast – chips from the corner shop, oily fritters or a few too many biscuits, with tea. Cold weather can trigger cravings that feel like hunger but are often just the body crying out for warmth or routine. But the goal isn’t to restrict, it’s to nourish smartly.

It’s still possible to start your day with warmth. Rather than a quick cold cereal, a hot, simple porridge is one of the easiest ways to ground your body in the morning. But not all porridges are created equal. One helpful switch? Choosing roller meal over breakfast meal when making nshima porridge. Roller meal has a bran layer, which helps slow down sugar spikes; breakfast meal is refined. Pairing that with protein: a boiled egg, a spoon of peanut butter, or a portion of kapenta helps balance energy without overloading your system.

Soups are a winter gem. Even if you don’t have a blender or fancy ingredients, a simple broth made with bones or vegetables, spiced with garlic or chili can be deeply warming and hydrating. Add in pumpkin, impwa, or bondwe, you can repurpose what’s leftover and you’ve got a meal that doesn’t need much electricity to prepare or reheat. If there’s no power, a quick warm-up over an mbaula does the trick.

Many Zambian dishes are already rich and filling, like beans, sweet potatoes, or chikanda. But where possible, we can borrow ideas from other cultures like adding herbs or warming spices (cumin, turmeric, ginger) to soups or teas, not to make food fancy, but to make it functional. Growing up in an Indian home, turmeric milk was something my mother gave us the moment we sneezed. It wasn’t just about the taste it was about comfort, prevention, and care. Swapping recipes and rituals now means learning from each other without losing what’s ours.

And while we’re on comfort, our grandmothers were always right. Cover your head. Keep your feet warm. That wisdom doesn’t need modern verification because it works. Whether you’re stepping outside or just staying in, adding a warm wrap around your shoulders or socks before bed can make a big difference.

We all know homes in Zambia are not designed for insulation, and wind gets in through doors and windows. But even here, old-school methods save the day. Roll up a thick chitenge cloth and place it at the bottom of your door to block drafts. Hang a blanket or curtain over doorways at night. Small acts, big difference.

And let’s not forget the health risks we don’t always see. According to the Zambia National Malaria Elimination Strategic Plan, Zambia recorded over 7 million malaria cases in 2022, and although rates drop in dry season, unseasonal rain like the kind we saw this May means mosquitoes don’t fully go away. Sleeping under a net is still one of the most important tools we have. It’s not just for rainy season. It matters now too.

But how do we care for ourselves when we can’t even boil water easily? Load-shedding has made routines fragile. No electricity means no warm bath, no fridge for leftovers, and no hot meals unless you have gas or charcoal. It’s a safety issue too because many people turn to the mbaula inside the home to warm up, but indoor charcoal fires are dangerous. If you must use one, make sure there’s ventilation. Better yet, use hot water bottles or thick blankets.

And for those managing diabetes, high blood pressure, or any chronic illness, these blackouts can interrupt not just routines but medication. If you use insulin or medications that need refrigeration, talk to a pharmacist or clinic about safe storage options during outages. Get a cooling pouch or wrap them in cold wet towels. Don’t be afraid to ask a neighbour with solar to help. Community care saves lives.

Wellness isn’t just about food and heat. There’s an emotional layer too. Winter can feel isolating. While we are blessed with sunlight, the early sunsets can shift our mood making some of us feel low, slow, or just a little off. That’s okay. But let’s make space to counter it. Light a candle in the evening. Call a friend. Hug your spouse. Share masala chai or munkoyo with someone. Connection warms us from the inside out.

This winter doesn’t feel like the ones we knew. But maybe that’s okay. Maybe it’s also a chance to do things differently. To mix heritage with adaptation. To eat better, slow down, listen to our bodies, and look after our homes in ways that don’t cost much but matter deeply.

And perhaps most importantly, to care for one another. Because sometimes, wellness isn’t a product. It’s a pot of soup shared, a cloth under a door, or a message saying, “Have you eaten today?”

(Kaajal Vaghela is a wellness entrepreneur, sportswear designer, and diabetes health consultant with over three decades of lived experience managing Type 1 diabetes. As the chairperson of the Lusaka branch of the Diabetes Association of Zambia, she is a passionate advocate for breaking down myths and building awareness about diabetes. For more information, check out: www.kaajalvaghela.com and for any feedback: [email protected])