As communities across Zambia and our diaspora face rising cases of diabetes, obesity, and heart disease, one question keeps returning to our tables: what should we do about sugar?

From honey in our tea to sweeteners in diet sodas, the debate feels confusing. Some fear sweeteners will cause cancer; others believe natural sugars are always safer. The truth sits somewhere in the middle – and that middle is where many of us need to live if we are to protect both our culture and our health.

This is not about fear or restriction, but about knowledge and balance. We are not powerless against sugar. But we do need to understand it.

The Real Problem: Sugar Is Not What It Used To Be

For many African households, sweetness has always been part of tradition. In Zambia, the smell of home-cooked sweet potatoes, groundnuts, or fresh nshima brings comfort and pride. The issue isn’t these foods, it’s what modern life has added.

Today, refined sugars hide in nearly everything: sodas, sauces, cereals, even so-called “healthy” snacks. The World Health Organization says we should limit added sugars (like those in drinks, snacks, and processed foods) to less than 10% of what we eat each day, and some experts suggest even less. That’s around 25–50 grams per day, yet many unknowingly double or triple this amount daily, especially through soft drinks.

A 2014 JAMA Internal Medicine study found that people whose diets included 17–21% of calories from added sugar had a 38% higher risk of dying from heart disease. More recently, a 2025 global analysis showed that sugary drinks caused about 2.2 million new type 2 diabetes cases in 2020 – nearly 10% of all new diagnoses worldwide.

In Zambia and across African communities globally, diabetes is no longer just a Western problem. Processed foods, sugary beverages, and urban lifestyles are dramatically shifting our health landscape.

Separating Fear From Facts

While sugar’s dangers are widely known, artificial sweeteners come with their own stigma. Many have heard that sweeteners like aspartame cause brain cancer or other illnesses. These fears spread quickly, especially on social media and WhatsApp groups.

Let’s slow this down with facts.

Aspartame (found in products like Canderel or Equal), sucralose (Splenda), and other sweeteners such as saccharin (Sweet’N Low) and acesulfame-K have been studied for years. Natural options like Stevia and monk fruit are also now common in many households. Major health bodies like the World Health Organization and the U.S. FDA have found no strong evidence that they cause cancer when used in normal amounts. In 2023, one WHO group said aspartame might possibly cause cancer, but this was based on limited and uncertain data. The safe daily intake remains unchanged. For a 70kg adult, you’d need to consume the equivalent of 9 to 14 cans of diet soda every single day to approach any theoretical concern. Most people are nowhere near that.

Sweeteners aren’t perfect either. Research continues into their long-term metabolic effects -but the idea that a sachet of sweetener will give you brain cancer simply isn’t supported by science. For many people managing diabetes or pre-diabetes, sweeteners can be a useful tool to reduce sugar intake without losing enjoyment.

Natural Sugars: The “Healthier” Ones

On the other end, natural sugars like honey and molasses are often seen as healthier alternatives. There’s some truth: honey contains antioxidants, and molasses offers small amounts of iron, calcium, and potassium.

But at the end of the day, sugar is sugar when it comes to your blood glucose. Whether the source is a sugarcane field, a beehive, or a lab, your bloodstream doesn’t care much where the glucose came from.

One tablespoon of honey holds about 17 grams of sugar – a similar glucose impact as table sugar. For anyone with diabetes or insulin resistance, that can spike blood sugar quickly, especially when eaten alone or in large amounts.

As I tell my clients: “Natural doesn’t mean neutral.” You can enjoy honey or molasses, but portion control still matters.

The Bigger Picture: Managing Glucose With Strategy

Rather than focusing on which sugar is “good” or “bad,” we need to understand how glucose works in the body. Blood sugar rises anytime you consume carbohydrates, whether from rice, bread, honey, or cake. The size of that rise depends on how much you eat, whether you pair it with protein, fat or fibre, your personal insulin sensitivity, and how physically active you are.

And here lies one of the most underused tools: movement. After eating, even simple activities like a 20-30 minute walk can help your muscles absorb glucose, lowering blood sugar spikes. Studies show post-meal walks can improve blood sugar control for up to 24 hours, supporting both daily balance and protecting long-term health.

When clients ask whether they can enjoy something sweet, my answer is almost always: absolutely yes, but plan for it. Dose accordingly, pair it wisely, and move your body.

Changing The Narrative: Education Instead Of Fear

In both Zambia and among our diaspora communities, many of us find ourselves pulled between two extreme views. On one side, there’s the belief that all sugar is harmful and should be entirely avoided. On the other, there’s the idea that anything “natural”, like honey or molasses, is automatically healthier and can be consumed without worry. The truth is far more balanced than either of these views suggest.

What we need is better education that empowers us to make informed, practical choices. Sweeteners, when used within safe daily limits, can be a helpful tool, especially for people managing diabetes or pre-diabetes. But whether sugar comes from refined sources or from nature, it still raises your blood glucose. Natural doesn’t mean harmless.

The ‘Sweet” Spot

Food is part of our joy and our culture. But joy must be paired with knowledge. Once you understand how your body works, you no longer need to fear sweeteners or the occasional treat. The real superfood isn’t one ingredient – it is balance.

(Kaajal Vaghela is a wellness entrepreneur, sportswear designer, and diabetes health consultant with over three decades of lived experience managing Type 1 diabetes. As the chairperson of the Lusaka branch of the Diabetes Association of Zambia, she is a passionate advocate for breaking down myths and building awareness about diabetes. For more information, check out: www.kaajalvaghela.com and for any feedback: [email protected])