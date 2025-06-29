To that woman who finds it hard to forgive her husband’s young brother for molesting her daughter and her marriage has never been the same since the horrific incident. She somewhere also blames her husband for insisting they keep his young brother, who was older than her as a dependant, something she raised as not being comfortable with. Though he was arrested and sentenced, she still carries the anger with her and cannot forgive her husband. To that spouse who can not forgive the partner for infecting them with the HIV virus, to that woman who has struggled to accept a child born out of wedlock and forgive the man, to that person who blames negligence on the driver for...