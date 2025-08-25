A holiday is a period when people completely take time off from work and relax to relieve themselves of stress – both physical and mental. It is meant to be a time to recharge one’s batteries. It can also be a time to indulge in travel – to see new places and cultures for pleasure.

Holidays help to create new social interactions and lower loneliness. During holidays, people are often more open minded and relaxed, which helps them to better understand others and deepen relationships.

Taking a holiday has a positive impact on stress reduction and boosting of the immune system. It also provides opportunities for social communication, gaining knowledge, learning skills, appreciation of history and culture.

When individuals travel for holidays, their reflection thinking reduces, whilst their sense of wellbeing increases. They sleep more, engage in physical and social activities than individuals do on free evenings from work. This therefore, takes away one from worries as it increases satisfaction with life, self-perceived health and capacity to engage in day-to-day tasks for adults. Holidays in the long run contribute to a longer-term healthy lifestyle. Levels of happiness increases in individuals who are exposed to increased levels of natural light. Physical activity in nature has been shown to relax and increase feelings of happiness and this is what is known as “green exercise”.

Most holidays are taken when it is sunny and the benefits of Vitamin D may have protective effects against osteoporosis, depression, heart attacks and stroke. It also helps with concentration and this is why, other cultures take children out to the parks. Sadly, we have chosen as a people to turn our parks into plots, 30” 20”. And only take time off from work when we are sick. And for those who are lucky and are entitled to leave pay, sadly choose to divert the leave pay for something else.

But for the average Zambian, our idea of a good holiday is when we return, to be able to bring back gifts such as jewellery, wear new shoes, dresses and stock our living room with new electronic gadgets. A holiday is different from a shopping spree. Its relaxation time and if possible, a souvenir can be bought to remind you of the place or event you attended.

For most people who can afford going on holidays outside of the country, travelling elsewhere is a nightmare. The process you have to go through to get a US or EU visa, for example, has become very complicated with the introduction of collateral for the US. In addition to being expensive, the process to acquire visas is just time-consuming. Few African countries allow visa on arrival for their fellow Africans. This means that before visiting a country, you need to make Embassy trips to their consulates in your home country. If the country you plan to visit does not have an embassy in your country, you have to go to a neighboring country to acquire a visa.

Even when locals want to enjoy the beauty of their country, flying in Africa is very expensive. Sometimes local flights are just as expensive as international flights. This makes one think twice about having local holidays and makes flying a luxury reserved for a few individuals.

Many individuals will say the economy does not allow them to go on holidays but we need to know that most foreign tourists we see visiting our country plan and save for holidays. They just don’t wake up and come to Africa, it takes year of saving and planning. If these insurance companies that provide different plans such as educational policies could also come up with local holiday policies which mature for example in 2 years, I believe people could sign up and maybe this would boost our local tourism. Meanwhile; “don’t be afraid to spend money on travel, be afraid of growing old and realizing the only place you ever went to was work.” As my friends from Utuntu womens group, would agree to say, “administrator sa jailika”, meaning, spend your money wisely when you can, because the administrator when you are gone makes their own decisions over your money.

OPEN LETTER TO THE MINISTER OF TOURISM

Dear Sir,

RE: MUNDA-WANGA ZOO

I had taken my family to Munda-Wanga on a weekend a while ago and what I saw gave me a sleepless night.

The glory that Munda-wanga had is long gone. It looked as if we were walking through some deserted land. The place is in a deplorable state. Kindly note the following:

1. The entry point (where you pay for tickets) looks like an abandoned haunted room. The paint is finished and the walls are very dirty, this actually gives you an idea that things are not okay and yet it is a very small room that could do with a 5 liters tin of paint. You could engage a paint company to paint it and advertise.

2. The walls for the animal shelters are full of cracks. I believe the cracked areas need to be brought down, rebuilt and painted.

3. The wire shelters have worn down wires and if ZAWA/ zoo manager approached wire manufacturing companies in Lusaka, am sure they would gladly donate and in-turn advertise.

4. The zoo is near chilanga cement and am sure, the company would easily donate some bags of cement for rehabilitation purposes.

5. Engage the ministry of Judiciary or work with prisons to put the zoo on the list of beneficiaries for community service for light sentences.

6. I may not be a vet person but I know that everyone needs companionship. So, some of those animals without partners are lonely. E.g. the baboon, porcupine, wild dog and wild cat. I noticed they were alone and I hope they are still alive. They needed mates!

7. And am sure, ZAMBEEF or other prominent farms could be on hand to donate some meats for the animals.

8. Am also wondering if we have a curator working with the zoo as the animal panes don’t seem to have an order.

9. And please, when it is restored to its glory, the idea of music performances at Munda-wanga botanical gardens is a NO!

10. Seeing ZAWA is in-charge, restock the animals in the zoo.

Having mentioned the above, consider leasing out the zoo because its clear ZAWA is failing to manage it. As ministers or top government officials, you can afford to take your children to these private owned animal sanctuaries but Munda-wanga is affordable and ideal for all citizens as it is accessible by public transport so please do something about it.

Find time, Hon. Minister, to see for yourself, the sorry-sight of Munda-Wanga. Carry the director ZAWA, on this mission.

Submitted for your serious consideration. Boma iyanganepo!!!