“Please don’t do the same as me, DON’T SMOKE. I lost the battle when I was young, it created a very negative habit for me and I know it.”

Szczesny (Barcelona football Club goal keeper).

Key Terms and Definitions

To provide context for this article, the following key terms are defined:

• Tobacco Use: Consumption of tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, or smokeless tobacco, through smoking, chewing, or inhalation.

• Adolescents: Individuals aged 10–19 years, as defined by the World Health Organization.

• Prevalence: The proportion of a population engaging in a specific behaviour or condition, often expressed as a percentage.

• Catastrophic Spending: Healthcare expenses exceeding 40% of a household’s capacity to spend, leading to financial hardship.

• Tobacco-Related Illnesses: Diseases caused or worsened by tobacco use, such as lung cancer or heart disease.

• Tobacco Control Law: Legislation to reduce tobacco use through taxation, advertising bans, and age restrictions.

• WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO-FCTC): An international treaty adopted in 2003 to guide tobacco control policies.

• Out of Pocket Payment: This is the health care expenses that individuals pay directly from their own funds, without reimbursement from insurance or other third part payers.

• Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs): Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) are chronic diseases that are not transmissible directly from one person to another.

Tobacco use is silently claiming the lives and livelihoods of Zambia’s future generations. With alarming rates of smoking among adolescents, the economic toll is mounting from healthcare costs to lost productivity and premature mortality. It’s time to shine a light on this growing crisis. This article exposes the harsh realities of tobacco use among Zambia’s youth, revealing the prevalence, determinants, and policy interventions that can turn the tide. Let us identify the key contributing factors, and actively participate in initiatives aimed at protecting the health and sustainable development of Zambia’s future.

Prevalence of Tobacco consumption among Adolescents in Zambia.

The prevalence of tobacco among adolescents in Zambia is a pressing concern, with recent studies and surveys shedding light on the scope of the problem.

According to the most recent data from the Zambia Global youth Tobacco Survey (GYTS) conducted in 2021 done by Ministry of Health Zambia (2024), tobacco use among adolescents aged 13 to 15 years remains a significant public health concern.

Some of the key findings were;

– Current Tobacco use: Approximately 12.9% of adolescents were current users of any tobacco products, with a higher prevalence among boys 14% compared to girls 11.8%.

– Current Tobacco Smoking: 9% of adolescents were current tobacco smokers, with 10% of boys and 8.0% of girls reporting current smoking. This marks an increase from the 6.2% overall prevalence reported in the 2011 GYTS. Notably, smoking prevalence among girls rose from 5.7% in 2011 to 8.0% in 2021, while it decreased among boys from 14% to 10% over the same period.

– Age of initiation: Among adolescent cigarette smokers, 24.9% reported initiating smoking before the age of 7. The most common ages for starting smoking were 14 and 15. (Tobacco control data Zambia, 2021)

Why do so many adolescents take their drag on a cigarette, despite knowing the risks? The truth is not just one simple answer, it’s a tangled web of factors, including but not limited to friends, family, media, economic factors and even social influence that can draw teens into the world of smoking. Let us dive deeper into the determinants at play and explore what drives young people to light up.

Determinants of Tobacco Consumption.

“Smoking kills. If you’re killed, you’ve lost a very important part of your life.”

Brooke shield.

Indeed, smoking kills but what you need to realise is that every puff tells a story, behind the smoke there is more than just a habit but complex factors at play. From social influence to marketing and advertising, the determinants of tobacco consumption are multifaceted. Let’s pull back the curtain and explore the underlying drivers that lead adolescent to start and continue smoking, what are some of the key factors that fuel this addiction and how can we address them to create a healthier future, some of the determinates of tobacco consumption are well explained below;

1. Social Influence.

According to Mbvulo and Mbewe (2019), Social dynamics play a significant role in shaping adolescents’ behaviour particularly with the smoking of tobacco, this is so because most adolescent start smoking only to fit in with their peers or to gain acceptance in their social circle where smoking is considered as a normal thing.

Furthermore, they might say that it is hard for little kids to abuse drugs like tobacco because they can’t afford but that is not the case because the other aspect that influence the inception of smoking is family influence, Children with parents or guardians who smoke are more likely to take up smoking themselves, (Kwan, et al., 2020).

The normalization of tobacco use within the households creates an environment where smoking is perceived as acceptable thus increasing the likelihood of the abuse of tobacco by the younger generations.

2. Marketing and advertising.

The tobacco industry’s aggressive advertisement and marketing tactics have long been criticized for luring young people into a lifelong addiction. By glamorising smoking and downplaying its risk, these campaigns create a fertile ground for nicotine dependence to take hold many young and impressionable people are unwittingly drawn into the tobacco industry’s web, often with devasting consequences. As a result, it’s crucial to scrutinize the industry marketing practices and protect the next generation from the grip of tobacco addiction.

Moreover, many advertisements are strategically designed to appeal to young people, portraying smoking as a glamorous or rebellious act (Mwansa and Mbewe, 2022). These marketing tactics often found on social media can create a misleading perception of tobacco use, making it seem attractive and desirable.

Furthermore, multinational tobacco companies are targeting youths by aggressively marketing and selling cigarettes near schools and play grounds in Zambia, for example schools in deep shanty compounds companies will strategically position the product to target young kids and this is one of the leading factors to the increase consumption of tobacco among the young people.

3. Accessibility.

In Zambia, the widespread availability of tobacco products significantly contributes to its misuse. Many young people can readily access tobacco products, this ease of access creates an environment where tobacco use can thrive, particularly among vulnerable populations.

In many Zambian communities, cigarettes and other tobacco products are readily available in shops and markets, often without stringent age verification measures. A study by the university of Zambia found that a significant number of adolescents who reported having access to tobacco cited the affordability and proximity to retail outlets as a key factor. The research indicated a direct correlation between accessibility and likelihood of trying to smoke, many young people expressed that they felt comfortable purchasing cigarettes without being questioned about their age (Chanda et al., 2020)

4. Economic Factors.

The economic landscape also influences tobacco consumption among adolescents. The affordability of tobacco products is a significant determinant; in that in some regoins where cigarettes are inexpensive, adolescents may be more inclined to purchase them (Kabaso and Mwamba, 2020).

Furthermore, socioeconomic status affect access to education and health resources, which can correlate with smoking behaviour. Those from lower-income families may face greater exposure to smoking due to limited resources for health education and support.

Other Determinants.

In addition to economic conditions, other factors like education, awareness, and psychological influences also drive tobacco use. Lack of education about tobacco risks exacerbates consumption, while psychological factors such as stress or curiosity prompt experimentation among vulnerable adolescents.

While these determinants fuel the alarming rise of tobacco use among Zambia’s adolescents, the resulting economic burden imposes a profound toll on individuals, households, and the nation’s economy.

Economic burden

. “Tobacco is the only legal consumer product that kills up to half of its users when used exactly as intended by the manufacturer.” Pan American Health.

To understand the full scope of the issue, let us first examine the overall economic impact of tobacco consumption on Zambia’s economy. This will provide a foundation for exploring the specific consequences of tobacco use among adolescents and how it contributes to the broader economic challenges faced by the country.

The economic burden of tobacco consumption in Zambia is a pressing issue, this burden affects individuals, families and the economy at large, necessitating a comprehensive understanding of its impact.

I. Health Cost.

Tobacco use among adolescents is a significant public health concern in Zambia, contributing to both immediate and long-term health consequences. The health costs associated with tobacco use include direct medical expenses for treating tobacco-related diseases, indirect costs from lost productivity due to morbidity and mortality, and social costs impacting families and communities.

Adolescents’ tobacco users are at risk of respiratory conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma exacerbations. Second-hand smoke exposure, prevalent in homes and public spaces, further increases the risk of respiratory diseases, including lung cancer and coronary heart disease (Muula & Siziya, 2006).

Furthermore, according to the world health organization (2023), Tobacco use is a major risk factor for cardiovascular mortality, including heart attacks and hypertension. Adolescents who smoke are predisposed to early onset of cardiovascular issues, which can manifest in adulthood, increasing healthcare costs over time this so because tobacco is the leading cause of cancers, particularly lung cancer, in Zambia and globally. Adolescent smokers face a higher lifetime risk of developing tobacco-related cancers, contributing to long-term medical costs. The World Health Organization highlights that tobacco use causes over 7 million deaths annually, with significant contributions from cancers.

Additionally, tobacco use among adolescents is linked to other risky behaviours, such as alcohol consumption, illicit drug use, and pre-marital sex, which can exacerbate mental health problems and lead to poor academic performance (James et al., 2022). These behaviours increase the burden on healthcare and social services. Nicotine addiction often begins in adolescence, leading to prolonged tobacco use into adulthood. This perpetuates a cycle of health deterioration and increased healthcare costs. Adolescents who smoke are likely to serve as role models for younger peers, reinforcing tobacco use behaviours (Zyambo et al., 2022).

Moreover, World Health organization (2020), stated that tobacco use causes premature death, disease and disability from Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs). This so because Tobacco increases the risk of tuberculosis (TB) infection and worse outcomes for TB and HIV by weakening patients’ immunity.

Key facts from the study highlighted the following:

• The Ministry of Health calculated a yearly loss of ZMW 154 million in healthcare expenditures.

• Tobacco kills 7,142 Zambians annually, and accounts for approximately 6 percent of all deaths. Sixty percent of tobacco-related deaths occur in people under the age of 70.

• Second-hand smoke exposure causes 800 deaths in Zambia annually.

• In Zambia, 16 percent of adults (age 15 and over) use tobacco daily.

• Over 40 percent of students aged 13 to 15 in Zambia are exposed to second hand smoke. However, only 42 percent of young people aged 13 to 15 believe second-hand smoke is harmful.

• In Zambia, 14 percent of pregnant women and 13 percent of children under age five are frequently or always exposed to second-hand smoke at home. Zambian pregnant women who are illiterate, and their young children, are significantly more likely to be exposed to second-hand smoke in their home.

• Seventeen percent of pregnant Zambian women do not think tobacco use during pregnancy is harmful to their baby.

• Children aged under five in Sub-Saharan Africa (including Zambia) with daily exposure to second-hand tobacco smoke have a 10 percent higher risk of death.

• NCDs account for 29 percent of all deaths in Zambia, with the probability of premature e mortality (death before the age 70) from NCDs at 18 percent.

• Zambia’s healthcare system is designed for acute and infectious diseases. NCDs have not been prioritised by donors. The first cancer hospital opened in 2007 but treatment is inaccessible to many Zambians due to the high-cost control and broader SDG efforts.

II. Lost Productivity

Tobacco consumption leads to decreased productivity due to illness and premature deaths among the working -age population. Smokers often experience chronic health issues that result in absenteeism and reduced work efficiency. A study by Manda, et al (2018) states that lost productivity due to tobacco related diseases can result in significant economic losses, affecting both individuals’ livelihoods and national economic growth.

III. Social and Environmental costs.

Tobacco farming causes significant environmental degradation, including soil depletion and deforestation, while its use imposes substantial social costs that outweigh its economic benefits. Tobacco, a nutrient-intensive crop, rapidly depletes soil fertility, requiring heavy fertilizer use that undermines long-term agricultural sustainability. Deforestation, driven by the need for arable land and wood for curing tobacco leaves, contributes to biodiversity loss and carbon emissions. Furthermore, Cigarette butts are the most commonly discarded pieces of waste worldwide. It is estimated that 1,102,311 tons of butt’s wind up as toxic trash in the world each year, equal to 416,667 female African elephants, (Vital Strategies & Economics for Health at Johns Hopkins University,2025).

Additionally, Tobacco production and the littering of cigarette butts together damage arable land, waterways, beaches and air, threatening Zambia’s food security, drinking water, climate and tourism (fastest-growing sector). In Zambia, 620 tonnes of cigarette butts and packets end up as toxic rubbish annually.

Socially, tobacco use increases healthcare burdens on families and communities in Zambia, where treating chronic diseases like lung cancer and heart disease strains limited resources, with 12% of healthcare funding coming from out-of-pocket payments. This leads to catastrophic spending when medical expenses exceed 40% of a household’s financial capacity pushing families into poverty. Public health education efforts are also compromised, as resources are diverted from prevention to treatment. The World Bank (2020) notes that while tobacco farming provides income for some families, these gains are short-lived, as farmers often face debt from high input costs and fluctuating market prices. Additionally, tobacco farming strains water resources, relies on child labour, and hinders economic diversification due to market access barriers. Second-hand smoke further exacerbates healthcare costs for non-smokers, particularly children and the elderly. Collectively, these environmental and social costs negate the financial benefits, trapping communities in cycles of poverty and ecological harm.

The profound economic, social, and environmental costs of tobacco use and production, as detailed above, highlight the far-reaching consequences for Zambia’s communities and national development. Beyond these environmental and social burdens, the impact of tobacco extends to a particularly vulnerable group: adolescents. The rising prevalence of tobacco use among this demographic not only amplifies the health and financial strain on households but also threatens long-term societal and economic stability. This leads us to examine the specific costs associated with adolescent tobacco use in Zambia, where the dependence ratio and limited healthcare resources exacerbate the challenges faced by families and public health systems.

Economic cost of tobacco among adolescents.

A study by the World Health Organization (2011) suggests that in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) like Zambia, the medical treatment of tobacco-related illnesses places a heavy burden on the healthcare system, which is often underfunded. These costs are expected to rise as adolescents who start smoking early are more likely to become lifelong smokers.

One of the long-term economic effects is that tobacco use reduces educational attainment among adolescents because it is often associated with truancy and poor academic performance (Kostova et al., 2014). Lower educational outcomes translate into lower lifetime earnings and reduced economic productivity at the national level. Furthermore, families bearing the cost of treating tobacco-related diseases may experience catastrophic health expenditures, pushing them further into poverty (Goodchild et al., 2018).

Reduced economic activities and household consumption are major consequences of adolescent tobacco use in Zambia. With 12% of healthcare funding reliant on out-of-pocket payments, households face a high risk of catastrophic spending, where medical costs surpass 40% of their financial capacity, driving families especially those with limited resources into poverty. The widespread tobacco use among adolescents aggravates this problem, as the health-related expenses for conditions like respiratory diseases or early chronic illnesses are typically borne by households. This financial strain reduces available income, curtailing families’ ability to purchase essential goods and services, which in turn lowers household consumption. The ripple effect of this reduced spending hampers overall economic productivity, weakening market activity and growth. Additionally, as adolescents often depend on working household members, their tobacco-related health issues further burden families, perpetuating poverty cycles and undermining Zambia’s economic vitality.

One of the key objectives of Zambia’s financial system is achieving financial freedom however; this Is threatened by the economic burden of tobacco use. As the government strives to ensure that all citizens have access to healthcare based on their needs, the financial strain caused by tobacco-related illnesses will fall on the public finances. This could undermine Zambia’s ability to generate wealth and invest in other critical sectors.

Tobacco consumption can lead to mental health issues and reduced cognitive skills, impairing adolescents’ ability to concentrate in school and solve complex problems. As these individuals enter the labour force, their diminished capabilities could compromise Zambia’s economic stability and growth. The resultant lifelong dependency on healthcare and social support systems would place additional strain on the nation’s already struggling economy.

The economic burdens of adolescent tobacco use in Zambia, including healthcare costs and reduced productivity, strain families and hinder national development. Addressing these challenges requires effective policy interventions, yet Zambia faces significant obstacles in implementing robust tobacco control measures and some of the policy challenge is explained below.

Policy Challenge.

“Strong tobacco control policies save lives, but they require political will and the courage to stand up to powerful industry interests.” Margret Chan (Former director of WHO).

In Zambia, efforts to promote a tobacco control policy have stalled for over a decade and the country is not yet close to developing one, and current tax rate do not align with those proposed by the Word Health Organization framework convention on tobacco control. One of the main challenges is that in LMICS, governments often face the painstaking decision of trading off the economic benefit of tobacco farming vs the health of their citizens, (Maceira and Topps, 2024).

Furthermore, the challenge is that Tobacco contributes to $140 million annually from 18,000 farmers, creating resistance from economic sectors prioritizing revenue (Lown et al., 2018). The context of this is that rural employment and export revenue drive resistance, despite high input costs and long-term health burdens (Maceira & Topps, 2024). This economic dependence creates a conflict with public health goals, as government policies often prioritize economic growth over health concerns. The Ministry of Commerce, Trade, and Industry views tobacco as a key industry for achieving middle-income status by 2030, despite evidence suggesting limited economic benefits compared to alternative crops like soyabeans (Labonté et al., 2018). The narrative of tobacco’s economic importance is perpetuated by tobacco industry influence and government sectors outside health, which resist tobacco control measures to protect economic interests (Lencucha et al., 2016).

Furthermore, Zambia is a signatory to the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC), which mandates multi-sectoral tobacco control strategies, but implementation has been slow and inadequate (World Health Organization, 2017). The draft Tobacco Products Control Bill of 2010, intended to domesticate FCTC provisions, has not been enacted into law due to resistance from non-health government sectors and the tobacco industry (Silumbwe et al., 2023). The Key barriers include:

• Lack of Intersectoral Coordination: Poor coordination between the Ministry of Health and other sectors like Agriculture, Trade, and Commerce, which prioritize tobacco’s economic contributions, hinders FCTC compliance (Labonté et al., 2018).

• Adverse Legal and Socioeconomic Environment: Existing tobacco control laws, such as Statutory Instruments 163 of 1992 and 185 of 2008, lack clarity and enforcement mechanisms, rendering them ineffective in public spaces like markets due to inadequate security personnel and funding (Silumbwe et al., 2023).

• Tobacco Industry Interference: The tobacco industry opposes control measures through lobbying, aggressive marketing targeting youth, and promoting narratives that tobacco is essential for economic development. Industry incentives like tax rebates conflict with FCTC recommendations to avoid incentivizing tobacco production (Lencucha et al., 2016).

Additionally, Tobacco control is not a priority within Zambia’s health ministry, partly due to limited funding. The healthcare system is primarily designed for acute and infectious diseases, with non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like those caused by tobacco receiving less attention and donor support (Silumbwe et al., 2023). This lack of funding affects policy formulation, enforcement, and the promotion of alternative crops for tobacco farmers. Stakeholders have noted that insufficient resources have stalled legislative approval and the development of alternative livelihoods for farmers (Tobacconomics, 2022).

Also, efforts to develop a comprehensive tobacco control policy have been hampered by ineffective collaborative governance. Key issues include:

• Poor Planning and Communication: Consultative meetings for tobacco policy development suffer from poor planning, frequent changes in tobacco focal point persons, and communication breakdowns among stakeholders (Silumbwe et al., 2023).

• Lack of Principled Engagement: The absence of meaningful participation and leadership across sectors undermines policy progress. Opposition from some government departments, particularly those prioritizing economic benefits, further stalls efforts (Labonté et al., 2018).

• Cabinet Resistance: The Zambian Cabinet has twice rejected draft tobacco control policies due to a lack of consensus among stakeholders, reflecting the influence of economic interests and inadequate stakeholder engagement (Silumbwe et al., 2023).

The policy challenges outlined above ranging from economic dependence on tobacco farming to weak implementation of the WHO FCTC, insufficient funding, and ineffective collaborative governance highlight the complex barriers Zambia faces in curbing tobacco use. These obstacles, compounded by tobacco industry interference and low public awareness, underscore the urgent need for actionable strategies to protect public health, particularly among youth. To understand how we can move forward, it’s critical to examine how Zambia’s existing tobacco control laws fall short compared to the robust standards set by the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC). By highlighting these gaps, we can better appreciate the urgent need for stronger, actionable policies to safeguard the health and future of Zambia’s next generation.

The comparison is explained in the table below;

Zambia’s current tobacco control measures, primarily Statutory Instruments 163 of 1992 and 185 of 2008, are weak and fail to meet WHO FCTC standards. Below is a comparison highlighting their shortcomings:

Policy Area WHO FCTC Requirement Existing Zambian Laws Weaknesses

Taxation Taxes should account for ≥70% of retail price, adjusted for inflation (Article 6). Tobacco taxes exist but are below WHO-recommended levels and not regularly adjusted (Zambia Revenue Authority, 2022). Low tax rates and lack of inflation adjustment make tobacco affordable, especially for youth (Kabaso & Mwaba, 2020).

Advertising Bans Comprehensive ban on all TAPS, including indirect promotion (Article 13). Partial restrictions on advertising (Statutory Instrument 163 of 1992), but no comprehensive TAPS ban. Point-of-sale displays and promotional tactics remain prevalent, targeting youth (Mwansa & Mbewe, 2022).

Sales to Minors Prohibit sales to minors with strict age verification (Article 16). Statutory Instrument 185 of 2008 restricts sales to minors but lacks enforcement mechanisms. Weak enforcement allows easy access for adolescents, with no mandatory age checks (Chanda et al., 2020).

Public Education Promote widespread education and graphic health warnings (Article 12). Limited public campaigns; health warnings on packages are text-based and not prominent. Low awareness, with only 42% of youth recognizing second-hand smoke risks (World Health Organization, 2020).

Alternative Livelihoods Support transition to alternative crops (Article 17). No structured program for transitioning tobacco farmers (Labonté et al., 2018). Economic dependence on tobacco farming fuels resistance to control measures (Lencucha et al., 2016).

It is not about identifying the problem only but giving a solution as well, below are the policy recommendations to help Zambia safe guard its future capacity.

Recommendations

“Policy recommendation are not just about what should be done, but what can be done.” Michael Lipsky.

Imagine a Zambia where our children grow up free from the grip of tobacco, where families aren’t burdened by the devastating health and financial toll of smoking-related diseases, and where our communities thrive in a healthier, more sustainable environment. The policy challenges we face economic reliance on tobacco, industry pushback, and stalled legislation have made this vision feel distant for too long, but change is within reach .By addressing these barriers with bold, practical steps, we can protect our youth, support our farmers in transitioning to sustainable crops, and build a future where public health triumphs over profit. Drawing from global best practices and Zambia’s own strengths, the following recommendations offer a clear path to a comprehensive tobacco control policy that saves lives and secures a brighter tomorrow for all Zambians.

Policy Recommendations Aligned with WHO FCTC

1. Increase Tobacco Taxation and Prices

`This recommendation aligns with Article 6 of the WHO FCTC which emphasizes on price and tax measures to reduce tobacco demand, particularly among price-sensitive groups like adolescents. However, this can only be done by implementing a uniform specific excise tax on all tobacco products, adjusted annually to exceed inflation and income growth, ensuring affordability decreases over time. The WHO recommends that taxes constitute at least 70% of the retail price of tobacco products (WHO, 2017). The rational behind this is that higher prices deter youth initiation, as adolescents are highly price-sensitive (Kostova et al., 2014). In Zambia, where affordability drives consumption (Kabaso & Mwaba, 2020), increasing taxes can reduce tobacco use prevalence, currently at 12.9% among adolescents (Ministry of Health Zambia, 2024).

2. Comprehensive Ban on Tobacco Advertising, Promotion, and Sponsorship (TAPS)

Article 13 mandates a comprehensive ban on all forms of tobacco advertising, promotion, and sponsorship to reduce the appeal of tobacco, especially among youth. Zambia can enact legislation banning of all direct and indirect TAPS, including point-of-sale displays, promotional discounts, and corporate social responsibility initiatives by tobacco companies. Impose hefty fines and license revocations for non-compliance.

The rational behind this is that Tobacco industry marketing, often target youth near schools and glamorizes smoking (Mwansa & Mbewe, 2022). Therefore, a comprehensive TAPS ban counters these tactics, reducing the 24.9% of adolescents initiating smoking before age 7 (Tobacco Control Data Zambia, 2021)

3. Prohibit Sales to Minors with Strict Enforcement

Article 16 requires measures to prohibit tobacco sales to minors and ensure age verification at points of sale. Therefore, they should enact a Tobacco Control Law mandating age verification for all tobacco purchases, with a minimum purchasing age of 19. Retail outlets must display clear signage prohibiting sales to minors, and tobacco products should be stored out of direct access (e.g., behind counters). The rational behind this that accessibility drives adolescent tobacco use, with many minors purchasing cigarettes without age checks (Chanda et al., 2020). Strict enforcement can reduce the 9% smoking prevalence among adolescents (Ministry of Health Zambia, 2024).

4. Implement Robust Public Education and Awareness Campaigns

Article 12 promotes public education, communication, and training to raise awareness of tobacco risks.

Launch nationwide, youth-targeted campaigns through schools, community programs, and media to debunk tobacco industry myths and highlight health risks. Incorporate graphic health warnings on tobacco packaging, covering at least 50% of the package surface, as per WHO FCTC guidelines this can be effective because only 42% of Zambian adolescents aged 13 to15 believe second-hand smoke is harmful, and 17% of pregnant women are unaware of tobacco risks during pregnancy (World Health Organization, 2020). Education can counter misinformation and reduce initiation rates. This can be done by Partnering with NGOs and educational institutions to integrate tobacco education into school curricula and fund community-based programs using tax revenue.

5. Support Alternative Livelihoods for Tobacco Farmers

Article 17 encourages economically viable alternatives to tobacco farming to reduce economic dependence on tobacco. This can be done by developing a national program to transition tobacco farmers to alternative crops like soybeans, which offer higher long-term economic benefits (Labonté et al., 2018). Provide subsidies, training, and market access support for farmers. This is so because tobacco farming generates $140 million annually but traps farmers in debt due to high input costs (Lown et al., 2018).

The Ministry of Agriculture should collaborate with international organizations to fund and scale pilot programs for alternative crops, ensuring market linkages for farmers.

Furthermore, according to Musonda (2025), Zambia’s only and most effective safeguard is the enactment of a comprehensive tobacco control law, backed by a strong implementation mechanism. Without such a legal framework, Zambia remains vulnerable to aggressive marketing tactics that lure young people into tobacco use and normalise smoking. A comprehensive law will not only curb the industry’s influence but also align Zambia with its international obligations under the World Health Organisation Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO-FCTC) like stated above. Zambia is not far from achieving this important measure as currently, it has the Tobacco Control Bill in place which incorporates some of the key provisions of the WHO-FCTC, provisions which are commendable. However, the inordinate delay, caused by a lack of consensus among key ministries resulting from conflicts of interest with regard to each ministry’s mandate and how the bill would affect them, has left the country vulnerable to continued targeting by the tobacco industry. Conclusion.

Tobacco uses among adolescents in Zambia is not just a public health issue it is an economic crisis in the making. The early initiation and continued consumption of tobacco by youths creates a ripple effect of challenges: from increased household health expenditures and lost productivity to weakened educational outcomes and a heavier national healthcare burden. Despite existing data and awareness, the absence of a comprehensive tobacco control law leaves Zambia’s youth vulnerable to targeted industry manipulation and easy access to harmful products. To secure the nation’s future health and prosperity, urgent action is needed through stronger legislation, public education, increased taxation, and stricter enforcement of tobacco sales and advertising regulations. Protecting Zambia’s adolescents from tobacco today is an investment in a healthier, wealthier tomorrow.

