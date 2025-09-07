Former President Peter Mutharika, who is contesting in the September 16, 2025 presidential elections, has declared that he is running to “rescue Malawians” from what he described as a country in deep crisis. Speaking yesterday, Saturday, September 6, 2025, in Chiponde, Mangochi District, Mutharika said Malawi is “broken” but pledged to restore stability through various policies he intends to implement if voted back into office. “This country is in ruins, but I will rescue it. I have put in place measures that will bring things back on track,” Mutharika told supporters. The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader is on a campaign trail across Mangochi, where after addressing crowds in Chiponde, he proceeded to Nselema, Nsanama, Liwonde, and later Mangochi town...