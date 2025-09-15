What if I told you that one of the biggest leaks in your company is not theft, bad strategy, or lazy staff, but a blind spot? A blind spot around women’s health. Now before you roll your eyes and think this is “women’s talk”, pause. This is about productivity, bottom lines, and whether your company is smart enough to adapt to realities that half the population face every month.

Sheryl Sandberg, former COO of Meta and author of Lean In, has spoken about the untapped potential of feminine energy in leadership. She is right. When businesses acknowledge the different rhythms of women’s lives, not just motherhood or maternity leave, but the monthly hormonal cycles and the conditions like diabetes and PCOS that disproportionately affect women, they unlock loyalty, creativity, and resilience. Ignore it, and you are quietly draining output and morale.

What We Pretend Not to See

Let us talk biology for a moment. Women’s energy and focus are not identical every single day. Hormones fluctuate over a roughly 28-day cycle, and with that, blood sugar control changes too. For women with diabetes, the luteal phase (those two weeks before menstruation) can mean higher blood sugar, tougher insulin resistance, and more fatigue. PCOS, which affects millions globally and many here in Zambia, brings its own battles: chronic insulin resistance, irregular cycles, and exhaustion.

Now translate that into the workplace: missed deadlines, errors in judgement, or simply a worker dragging through the day while being silently judged as “unmotivated”. These are not character flaws. They are physiology. They are also preventable productivity dips, if only companies had the courage to look at them honestly.

Why This Matters for Business Leaders

Here is the uncomfortable truth: most workplaces in Zambia, Southern Africa, and frankly across the globe, are designed for men’s bodies. Men’s hormones follow a 24-hour rhythm. Wake up, peak energy mid-day, rest. Repeat. Women’s bodies follow a different pattern. Yet the systems women work through, tight schedules, rigid deadlines, little room for rest, are based on male biology.

That is not an argument for “special treatment”. It is an argument for smarter management. Companies already adapt to supply chains, to market shifts, to fuel shortages. Why is the human supply chain, the energy of your staff, ignored?

Practical Shifts

The good news is that it does not take millions in investment to get this right.

• Wellness screenings: Imagine if companies offered staff basic checks for blood sugar, insulin resistance, or PCOS risk. Many women do not even realise they are battling these conditions until it is severe. Early screening saves lives and saves productivity.

• Flexible work rhythms: If an employee tells you they are wiped out during certain days each month, why not adjust schedules? Let them handle heavier tasks when they know their energy peaks. Trust them to manage lighter work when fatigue hits. That is not weakness, it is strategic alignment.

• Health-friendly environments: Stocking canteens with food that stabilises blood sugar rather than spikes it. Allowing short breaks for movement, which improves insulin sensitivity. Even providing a quiet rest space on site. These are small, cost-effective changes with high return.

• Culture change: Train managers to stop treating women’s health as taboo. Create language in the workplace that says it is acceptable to acknowledge how your body affects your work. When employees stop hiding, you stop losing silent productivity.

For leaders wondering how to translate these shifts into practice, I deliver corporate wellness workshops tailored to workplaces in Zambia and the diaspora. These sessions equip managers and staff to apply these strategies in real time.

Male Perspective

Some men reading this might still think, “Interesting, but not my problem.” But think about it: you manage teams with women. You rely on female colleagues in finance, operations, sales. If they are underperforming because their bodies are fighting them, you lose too. Your targets slip. Your stress rises. Your company suffers.

And there is another layer: empathy builds loyalty. Staff who feel seen stay longer. They bring their best ideas to the table. They give discretionary effort, that extra bit that no salary can buy. Is that not what every business leader wants?

Feminine Leadership

Sandberg argued that when workplaces embrace feminine strengths, collaboration, empathy, resilience, they win. This is not about painting walls pink or handing out cupcakes. It is about re-engineering culture to respect the realities of half the workforce. Feminine energy, properly understood, is not weakness. It is adaptability. It is the ability to ride cycles and still show up.

The question is: will companies be bold enough to lead here? Or will we wait until global corporations force the conversation and we play catch-up?

A Call to Action

Here is what I would challenge Zambian businesses to do in the next 90 days:

• Run a one-hour staff training on women’s health and productivity, covering diabetes, PCOS, and hormonal cycles.

• Ensure female staff get their monthly “Mother’s Day” off.

• Audit your workplace canteen or food options. Are you helping or harming your staff’s blood sugar?

• Encourage managers to ask, “How are you feeling?” not just “Have you delivered?”

None of this is rocket science. It is leadership science.

The workplace of the future will not be built by ignoring biology. It will be built by harnessing it. By acknowledging that men and women are not wired the same, and that is a strength, not a flaw. Companies that adapt will see stronger performance, higher retention, and more innovation. Those that do not will continue to bleed unseen costs every month.

The choice is clear. Invest in women’s health, or keep losing quietly. Silence is always expensive.

Kaajal Vaghela is a wellness entrepreneur, sportswear designer, and diabetes health consultant with over three decades of lived experience managing Type 1 diabetes. Having previously served as Chairperson of the Lusaka branch of the Diabetes Association of Zambia, she remains a passionate advocate for breaking down myths and building awareness about diabetes. For more corporate wellness workshops, visit: www.kaajalvaghela.com and for any feedback: [email protected])