Lusaka, Zambia, 26th September 2025 – Yango Zambia, part of the global tech company Yango Group, transforming urban mobility and digital services, proudly celebrated its role as the main sponsor of the BeRelevant Youth Summit 2025, which successfully brought together more than 800 young leaders, government officials, and business innovators in Lusaka on Saturday, 20th September, 2025.

The summit, endorsed by the Government of the Republic of Zambia, served as a dynamic platform for dialogue on youth leadership, entrepreneurship, and civic engagement. With Yango’s support, participants engaged in sessions that are expected to create a ripple effect across communities, influencing an estimated 50,000 people through youth-led initiatives in the months ahead.

Speaking as he officially opened the Summit, Hon. Chipoka Mulenga, Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry said: “There is a wave going around everywhere, where the youths are saying, it is now our time to be counted, it is now our time to take on leadership. For you to be seen and identified as a youth with value, you must position yourself in a valuable state. Today’s generation must not just complain, but bring solutions to the table – solutions that will shape the betterment of our country. I want to salute the organizers of this event, and I thank Yango for sponsoring such an important platform. By supporting young people in this way, Yango is not only investing in future leaders but also showing confidence in the creativity and innovation that the youth of Zambia can bring to national development.”

Reflecting on Yango’s impact, Kabanda Chewe, Country Head for Yango Zambia, said:

“At Yango, we understand that being relevant goes beyond business. Our true impact comes from being a partner in Zambia’s journey — working with young people, communities, and government to create opportunities and ensure safety. That is why our corporate social responsibility is not built on slogans but on action. From education and mentorship to sports and youth-led initiatives, we are proud to walk this journey with the youth of Zambia. Because when young people succeed, Zambia succeeds.”

Yango’s collaboration on this initiative builds on a series of ongoing initiatives for young people in Zambia, which are designed to create lasting impact beyond the ride-hailing space. Through the Yango STEM Fellowship, the company has supported students with access to funds and mentorship that sharpen digital and problem-solving skills critical for the future of work. At the community level, Yango has invested in youth football tournaments such as the Nkata Football tournament and school outreach activities where they have given secondary students tools to help them in school such as books, calculators and mathematical sets. Together, these initiatives demonstrate Yango’s commitment to nurturing Zambia’s next generation of leaders, innovators, and changemakers.