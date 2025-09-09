VARIOUS aspiring presidential candidates in Malawi have signed the Peace Declaration document, aimed at ensuring peaceful general elections slated for September 16, 2025. Incumbent President Lazarus Chakwera led the aspiring candidates during the signing ceremony held in Lilongwe on Monday. Dr Matilda Matabwa read out the Peace Declaration, which stated that aspiring presidential candidates in the September 16 elections were dedicated to ensure elections free of violence and inequality. “We the presidential candidates in the September 16, 2025 elections having participated the National day of prayers for signing of peace declaration convened by the Public Affairs on 8th September, 2025 in order to engage us in having peaceful, democratic elections and a political process thereafter that serves national good, reaffirming...