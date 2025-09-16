Voting at St. Pius Centre in Blantyre City’s Soche Zingwangwa Constituency officially opened at 06:20 hours on Tuesday, with a strong turnout reported. The centre, which has 3,689 registered voters, is operating seven streams, each accommodating 527 voters to ensure order and efficiency. Soche Zingwangwa Constituency covers Naperi, Soche East, Chitawira, Zingwangwa, parts of Chilobwe and surrounding communities. The parliamentary race has drawn six contenders, including Penjani Fredrick Kalua of the United Transformation Movement (UTM), Rodwell Ngalande of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Blessings Masinga of the United Democratic Front (UDF), and Seluby Munde of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP). Independent candidates Joyce Malunga and Paul Ngwira are also in the race. Observers at the centre described the process as...