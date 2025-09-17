All is set at the National Tally Centre in Lilongwe where the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is expected to brief the nation on the progress of results counting following yesterday’s polls. MEC Chairperson, Justice Annabel Mtalimanja, said results from across the country are being collected and verified through both physical and electronic channels. “Results from polling stations across the country are being collected and the forms are being physically transmitted to constituency tally centres in all councils. The electronic transmission will commence at the Constituency tally centres,” she explained. Justice Mtalimanja appealed for patience, stressing that the results processing period was highly sensitive and required political maturity from all stakeholders. “As the results continue to be compiled and verified, the...